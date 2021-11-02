Mum passes away less than 16 hours after entering the care facility.

After spending less than 16 hours in a Merseyside care facility, a partially sighted woman died.

Sefton Council relocated the woman, who was living with her husband, to Dovehaven Residential Care Home on Albert Road in Southport after he became ill.

Staff at the home called the woman’s daughter 15 hours after she arrived to inform her that she had died.

The daughter turned to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman for assistance.

The findings of an anonymous report from the ombudsman, which explained how the woman, only known as Mrs F, was left to fall asleep in her chair fully clothed before her death in December 2020, have been accepted by Sefton Council and the Dovehaven Care Home, which has 21 homes across the North West.

Mrs F came to Dovehaven Residential Care Home around midday in mid-December. Mrs F’s care required her to use oxygen 24 hours a day, and her support plan stated that she slept well and preferred to go to bed at 10 p.m., although she needed help from a carer to do so.

Mrs X, Mrs F’s daughter, left the care home with explicit instructions on Mrs F’s care, including creams and medication she needed to apply before bed each night and that she preferred an evening snack.

The next thing her daughter heard was when she was awakened at 3 a.m. by care home employees, who informed her that her mother had died.

After Mrs F died and state employees had moved her into her room and she ‘looked fine and accepted food and fluids,’ the care home completed its daily records retrospectively.

“The notes say staff went to administer Mrs F’s medication in the evening,” the report stated. Mrs F had requested’red’ tablets, according to the report, but personnel were unable to locate any red tablets.

“Mrs F was asleep in her chair when staff examined her between 11 and 11:30 p.m., according to the records.” Staff returned in the early hours of the morning to help Mrs F into bed, but she began to struggle to breathe.” Mrs F was given CPR by the staff. “The summary has come to an end.”