Mum is irritated because her neighbor’s youngster is having “loud meltdowns” in the garden.

“Regular on here, have NC [name changed]for this,” the mother explained.

“Our garden borders on the property of a family with several children. The DCs [dear children]spend a lot of time outside, playing football and creating a lot of noise. That’s OK, obviously; I have DC [dear children]as well (though they’re older now), and I’d much prefer have them out in the garden than glued to a screen.

“The dad (with whom I’ve exchanged a few cordial remarks when returning balls over the fence to them) appears to be a nice guy.

“However, one of the younger children suffers really loud meltdowns on a daily basis. He’ll be bickering with siblings or something, and he’ll simply scream bloodcurdling screams for long periods of time. It’s impossible to enjoy sitting outside in the garden (they’re small and close together), and I have to shutter the patio doors and windows when he’s screaming loudly.”

“It’s a little irritating not to be able to enjoy our garden or work anywhere near an open window on that side of the home during what will probably be the last few days of beautiful weather,” the mother stated.

“So I was thinking today that I might just walk around and say. ‘

I understand that small children might get riled up, but is there any way you could sometimes encourage him if he’s particularly anxious in this way?”

