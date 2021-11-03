Mum is enraged by her mother-in-‘nasty’ law’s behavior in a WhatsApp group discussion.

After being “purposefully excluded” from a family WhatsApp group chat, a mother voiced her desire to “never want to have anything to do with” her husband’s family.

After her mother-in-law went “nuclear” after she didn’t visit them for Christmas last year owing to being clinically extremely fragile, the mother turned to parenting forum Mumsnet’s famed Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) section for guidance (CEV).

Last Christmas, at the height of the lockdown, the mother “didn’t want to endanger her life” after months of shielding and encouraged her husband to tell his relatives they wouldn’t be attending any Christmas plans for her health’s sake.

Because her husband refused to share the information, the mother exposed their plans in a family WhatsApp group discussion.

Her mother-in-law, however, abandoned the group chat and blocked her after learning of the couple’s plans to isolate and remain away. In the months thereafter, she discovered that her mother-in-law had created a new group chat with all of the original members of the prior one, but she had been shut out.

“Nasty for them to exclude me?” she wrote in a post titled “Nasty for them to omit me?” She wrote: “DH [dear husband]and I decided not to mix last Christmas. I’m CEV [clinically extremely vulnerable]and was supposed to get vaccinated in January, but I didn’t want to jeopardize my life after months of shielding. But his family was making arrangements that included us, and I was afraid that they’d claim it was too late to back out, and I’d be coerced into it. DH replied I’ll tell them, but not right now… since he knew MIL [mother-in-law] would throw a hissy fit if he did, so he wanted to postpone it. I told DH I was finding it stressful and worried I’d be coerced into doing something bad for my health, so he had seven days to notify them or I’d tell them myself. Because he didn’t inform them, I did. In the best conceivable way.

“MIL exited the group chat right away and blocked me. She appeared to be in tears. “The summary has come to an end.”