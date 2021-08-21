Mum informed her that the soreness in her chest was indeed breast cancer.

Before being diagnosed with breast cancer in May, a mother of three from Netherton had been experiencing chest problems.

Yvonne Everett was diagnosed with breast cancer on May 12 of this year and has now started chemotherapy at Fazakerly Hospital.

The 62-year-old, who lives with her husband Christopher, has battled her disease and is described as a “strong woman” by her son Chris.

“It was a shock to the system, but at the same time she’s a strong willed woman,” he told The Washington Newsday. ‘I can worry about it, but it’ll still attack me, so I might as well get it sorted,’ she added, and that’s the mindset I have.

“We all have our emotional attachments to it, but it’s pointless to be concerned about it. She’s a strong woman, and the chemotherapy is working well for her. She goes to Fazakerley once a week. Let’s just say she’s a trooper.”

Chris, 35, has decided to take on his own challenge to raise money for Cancer Research UK after feeling compelled to do more.

The salesperson rides his bike to and from work every day, covering seven miles. He’s now taking his love to the next level, setting a goal of riding 300 miles and jogging 60 miles in September.

His goal was to raise £300, but he has already raised £900.

“It’s been a rough year, as it has for everyone else, because my mother was diagnosed with cancer,” he told The Washington Newsday. I’m there to assist the family in any way I can, but there’s always more to do. I’m an avid cyclist, and when perusing via social media, I saw that Cancer Research is hosting a 60-mile run in September.

“So I figured I’d try something similar. The only problem is that I’ve never been a runner; I only run when I need to get away from something. I envisioned it as a personal challenge as well as a way to raise funds for a good cause. I figured I’d throw in some cycling as well.

