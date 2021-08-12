Multiple persons are killed in a ‘major guns incident’ in Plymouth.

At around 6.10 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, emergency services responded to Biddick Drive in the Keyham district of Plymouth.

Following a weapons incident, police and ambulance services arrived on the scene to find multiple people dead and a number of others injured.

The area has now been blocked off and a critical situation has been declared.

The incident, according to the police, is “contained.”

“Please avoid the area because there are road closures in place.

“We are requesting that the public refrain from speculating or sharing images of the situation on social media or elsewhere.”

The South Western Ambulance Service said it was dispatched to Keyham shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“We responded to the event with a substantial number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), numerous ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors, and senior paramedics,” the ambulance service said on Twitter.

“In due course, we will offer an update here.”

Jonny Mercer, MP for Plymouth Moor View, has stated that the event is not related to terrorism and has encouraged the public to remain calm.

“The event is not terror-related, and neither is the suspect on the loose in Plymouth,” he tweeted.

“Keep your cool. More information will be confirmed by the police. Reposting chitchat or gossip is not a good idea; instead, work with them. We have some of the top cops in the country.”

The scenario appeared to be “a very bad day for our city and our people,” according to Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport.

“Really worrying news coming out of Keyham,” Mr Pollard wrote on Twitter, adding, “Please can everyone keep safe, stay indoors, and follow police advice.”

“Update: awaiting confirmation of the number of victims, but this appears to be a very tragic day for our city and community,” he wrote in a second tweet.

