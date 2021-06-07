MTV wants Jordan Wiseley of ‘The Challenge’ back on the show with Tori Deal, according to him.

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge will recognize Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal. The couple appeared to be a match made in heaven, and they even got engaged live on the show. Regrettably, they have decided to part ways. Jordan, on the other hand, recently disclosed that MTV wants the ex-couple back together on reality TV. Here’s what he had to say about it:

Why did Jordan and Tori decide to call it quits on their relationship?

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge will never forget Jordan’s stunning proposal to Tori. After winning an elimination challenge on War of the Worlds II, Jordan dropped down on one knee in front of the rest of the competition – and was happy.