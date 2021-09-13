MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Full Winners List

The MTV Video Music Awards were held in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday, and some of the greatest stars in the music industry were in attendance (VMAs). With their breathtaking performances, several of these celebrities even set the stage on fire.

Lil Nas X was the night’s main winner, taking home the prestigious “Video of the Year” prize, which he dedicated to “the LGBT agenda.”

For his track “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” he also won Best Direction and Best Visual Effects.

Olivia Rodrigo won “Best New Artist” and “Song of the Year” for her track “Drivers License,” while Justin Bieber won “Artist of the Year” and “Best Pop” for his song “Peaches,” which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon and marked his comeback on the VMAs stage with an amazing performance.

The complete list of VMA winners for 2021 may be found below.

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X is the video of the year.

Justin Bieber is the Artist of the Year.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” is the Song of the Year.

Olivia Rodrigo, Best New Artist (Presented by Facebook)

Olivia Rodrigo, “Driver’s Licence,” Push Performance of the Year (May 2021)

“Kiss Me More,” by Doja Cat and Sza, is the best collaboration.

Giveon, Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, “Peaches” Best Pop: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, “Peaches”

Travis Scott feat. Young Thug & M.I.A., “Franchise,” Best Hip-Hop

John Mayer’s “Last Train Home” is the best rock song.

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, “My Ex’s Best Friend” is the best alternative.

“Lo Vas a Olvidar” by Billie Eilish and ROSALA is the best Latin song.

Best R&B: “Leave the Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, and Silk Sonic.

BTS’s “Butter” is the best K-Pop song.

Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” is included in a video for Good.

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X wins best direction.

(Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino directed)

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, and WizKid, “Brown Skin Girl,” Best Cinematography (Cinematography by Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez and Ryan Helfant)

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat, “Best Friend” (Art Haynes): Best Art Direction

Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” has the best visual effects. (Mathematical Visual Effects)

Harry Styles’ “Treat People with Kindness” has the best choreography (Choreography by Paul Roberts)

“Leave the Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, and Silk Sonic has the best editing (Editing by Troy Charbonnet)

BTS is this year’s Group of the Year.

BTS’ “Butter” is the Song of the Year.