MTV has announced the VMA Performers, Presenters, and Hosts for 2021.

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) are returning to the Barclays Center in New York City with a star-studded lineup of performers and superstar presenters to honor this year in music after a complete year of virtual and hybrid award ceremonies.

The following are the performers, presenters, nominees, and hosts of the show:

Performers:

Machine Gun Kelly will be joined by Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend Travis Barker for a debut performance of their new single “Papercuts.”

Justin Bieber, who is poised to return to the VMA stage after a six-year absence, is one of the night’s major headliners.

Shawn Mendes will also perform “Summer Of Love,” his most recent hit single.

Six-time Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves will make her VMA debut with a world premiere performance of her new song “Star-Crossed,” while Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle will make her much awaited solo debut.

The smash tune “Saturday” by Twenty One Pilots will be performed.

Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the artists scheduled to appear.

The Night’s Host

At this year’s show, Doja Cat will make her hosting debut.

She will perform on stage as addition to hosting. Cat is up for five categories, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, two of the night’s most prestigious distinctions.

Presenters

This year’s presenters include Travis Barker, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, 50 Cent, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, and Simone Biles.

Pre-Show Actors and Actresses

Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa will headline this year’s pre-show event. Kim Petras will sing “Future Starts Now” for the first time on television. A medley of “Lifetime” and “It Gets Better” will be performed by Swedish House Mafia.

Polo G, who is up for two Oscars this year, including Best New Artist, will also perform his smash hit “Rapstar.”

The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 will be broadcast live from the Barclays Center on September 12th.