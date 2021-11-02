M&S has released a Harry Potter advent calendar shaped like the Hogwarts Express.

M&S has something special planned for Harry Potter enthusiasts this Christmas.

The shop has debuted their Harry Potter collection, which includes a special Christmas advent calendar.

Enjoy 12 foiled milk chocolate pieces with a gooey caramel center, 12 foiled solid milk chocolate balls, and an unique solid milk chocolate bar on Christmas Day with the Hogwarts Express Advent Calendar.

The calendar is vegetarian-friendly, with caramel-filled milk chocolate snacks, milk chocolate balls, and a special 25th-day chocolate.

Harry Potter fans can begin their Christmas countdown with this advent calendar, which costs £12 and is available online or at your local store.

The calendar is likely to sell out rapidly, so those who want one should act quickly. The M&S Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Quiz Advent Calendar sold out in a matter of days.

On social media, fans have been quick to react to the calendar.

“This is incredible,” one fan exclaimed.

“OK 10/10 for packaging so CUTE,” Faye Strange remarked on Facebook.

“These are going fast,” Nicole Chambers remarked, “we got the final one at our M&S store on Sunday.”

The Hogwarts Express Advent Calendar is just one of several Harry Potter-themed items available at M&S this holiday season.

Their product line includes Christmas tree decorations, clothes, limited-edition board games, jigsaw puzzles, household goods, and bedding.

For £39.99, you can get a Harry Potter Fitness Tracker Smartwatch.

M&S has the entire Harry Potter collection, which you can see here.