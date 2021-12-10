MrBeast Net Worth: In 2020, the YouTube star earned $24 million.

In 2020, YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, made a whopping $24 million from his channel.

Donaldson was ranked the second-highest-paid YouTuber in the world in a Forbes study published last year, behind now-10-year-old Ryan Kaji, who reportedly earned $29.5 million in 2020 through his YouTube channel Ryan’s World and licensing deals for Ryan’s World items.

Donaldson had 47.8 million YouTube subscribers when the news was released.

His main account on the video-sharing platform MrBeast currently has 84.2 million subscribers and 13.8 billion views as of this writing.

Beast Philanthropy (6.82 million subscribers), MrBeast Gaming (24.2 million), Beast Reacts (13.6 million), MrBeast Shorts (10.9 million), and MrBeast 2 are the other five channels that the 23-year-old Kansas native possesses (4.7 million). He has a total of 144.4 million subscribers across all of his channels, as well as 15.2 million Instagram followers.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Donaldson gets $3 million every month from his YouTube broadcasts.

His product business is his second-largest source of income after his YouTube videos. T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, water bottles, mouse pads, backpacks, and other goods from Donaldson’s brand are advertised on his YouTube channels. Merchandise sales are estimated to account for approximately 40% of his annual revenue.

During his pre-teen years, the social media superstar began posting amusing YouTube videos.

He rose to prominence after releasing the video “Counting to 100,000” in 2017, in which he spent 44 hours counting. The video has received 24 million views so far.

Donaldson recently stunned his fans when he posted a 25-minute video of him recreating games from the smash Korean Netflix series “Squid Game.”

He said that the endeavor cost him $3.5 million, and the video has now received 160 million views.

Donaldson is also known for filming altruistic movies, such as those in which he gives money to strangers.

Donaldson spends the majority of his YouTube profits on video production, according to Celebrity Net Worth. According to the site, the internet sensation spends up to $300,000 on each video, up from $10,000 just a few years ago.

MrBeast won the Streamy Award for Breakout Creator in 2019. He was also nominated for ensemble cast and creator of the year in the same year. At the 2020 Shorty Awards, he was named YouTuber of the Year.

PewDiePie has 110 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel alone, making him the most subscribed individual creative in the world.