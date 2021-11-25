MrBeast, a YouTube sensation, has recreated the ‘Squid Game,’ and has invited 456 players to compete for $456,000.

A YouTube celebrity has recreated the set of “Squid Game,” inviting 456 people to fight for a $456,000 cash prize.

MrBeast, who has 76.2 million Instagram followers, uploaded a video of his reproduction of the blockbuster Netflix show on Wednesday, demonstrating how he refashioned each game before asking people to compete.

Red Light/Green Light, Marbles, and the notorious Glass Bridge are among the games seen in the film. The remade “Squid Game,” unlike the original Korean thriller, has fewer severe repercussions for those who are removed.

Instead of being shot on sight, eliminated players will have their shirts soiled when they lose a game by an explosive mechanism connected to them. Foam pits are also included in the sets for Tug of War and Glass Bridge, ensuring that no one dies.

MrBeast documented the video’s creation on Twitter, including writing, filming, and editing “‘Squid Game’ has been shot and only has to be edited; it’s the craziest video we’ve ever shot by a factor of 100! It should be up by the beginning of next week.” He also claimed that the movie cost over $3.5 million to produce, with “Brawl Stars,” a mobile game, providing some funding. Things get a little dramatic during the Marbles Game, much like in the original series, because players will have to team up with their pals and compete against each other. Adjustments had to be made to ensure that players familiar with “Squid Game” would not have an advantage over the other players, hence the reproduced version has minor modifications in the YouTube video.

MrBeast teased the “Squid Game” project last month when he posted a video on TikTok promising to replicate the games from the series if his video received 100 million likes.

He wrote at the time, “It’s in your hands TikTok.”

He also published his first photographs of the project earlier this month, showing off the hand-painted walls that are reminiscent of the skyline from the game Red Light/Green Light in episode 1 of “Squid Game.”