Mr. President, Sir Patrick Bijou: Reflections on a Decades-Long Career Among the Stars

Successful people are not concerned about project failure or the amount of money they can or cannot lose. Companies or businesses are a game of numbers and percentages for them. When making judgments, they are calculated and speedy; the unsuccessful, on the other hand, are terrified.

Successful people do not blame others for their failures or demand assistance from others; instead, they concentrate on attaining their objectives.

They recognize investing possibilities and seize them in order to gain more and fulfill their goals. “Excellence is an art that emerges from entertainment and habit,” remarked the philosopher Aristotle. We do not have virtue or excellence because we behave correctly; rather, we have those qualities because we have acted correctly. We are what we do over and over again. Then excellence is a habit, not an act.”

This reminds us of a person who has demonstrated excellent professional insight on numerous occasions and conducted a career that is still remembered today. His Excellency Sir Patrick Bijou is a British banking, political, judicial, and publishing expert who is a shining example of success.

He has received the Valley of the Stars Award and the Circle of Stars Award from Wells Fargo Bank. The American University Golden Award for Human Excellence, as well as the Royal Diplomatic Club of the United Nations’ Personality of the Year Award for Excellence and Creativity in 2021. Sir Patrick is also the Director and Secretary General of the United Nations Non-Governmental Organization World Peace Tracts in Europe. He is also the ICJ-ICC Senior Judge for the International Court of Justice Redemption Department, and a member of the Panel of Arbitrators of the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes for his experience in finance.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated excellent analytical abilities as well as the ability to resolve international law and deliver advisory opinions on legal and political concerns brought to him by authorized UN agencies and organizations. Sir Patrick has correctly used his significant knowledge at the ICJ-ICC and the United Nations through these contacts, having over three decades of experience in many industries, including writing, investment banking, finance, politics, and international relations.

He's had a remarkable career as a professional banker, with one-of-a-kind wealth-building abilities and asset management skills that are only known by a few. Restricted permits are provided to recover and redeem ancient government assets, as well as specialised expertise and bargaining abilities.