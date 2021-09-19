Motherhood, Katherine Heigl insists, was the reason she left ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Katherine Heigl has addressed accusations that she left “Grey’s Anatomy” on bad terms, more than a decade after she unexpectedly left the hit series, much to her fans’ surprise.

In an excerpt from Lynette Rice’s “How To Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy,” the 42-year-old actress said that it was parenthood that prompted her to leave the medical drama.

“When I started a family, everything changed. “[Becoming a mother] affected my desire to work full-time,” she explained. “I took a family leave and just became a [mom], and it really changed my perspective…. that was the turning point.”

Izzie Stevens, Heigl’s character, was unexpectedly fired from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital due to budget constraints in Season 6, and she opted to leave Seattle, claiming she needed a fresh start.

The storyline was constructed behind the scenes because Heigl needed parental leave after bringing home her first adopted kid, Nancy Leigh “Naleigh” Kelley, with singer-songwriter husband Josh Kelley, 41.

According to Us Weekly, Heigl announced her wish to no longer be a full-time series regular as she spent time with her family. She said she initially wanted to do both, taking care of her kid and performing “Grey’s Anatomy,” so she voiced her desire to no longer be a full-time series regular.

She eventually discovered that doing both was difficult and that there was no way to make them both work at the same time. She also acknowledged that she didn’t think it was fair for the actors and crew to make alterations solely to accommodate her filming schedule.

“There was no good way to compromise the work schedule without affecting the crew or the cast. It didn’t feel right to ask them or the show to bend around my needs,” the Hollywood star is quoted as saying in the book, which will be released on Sept. 28.

Heigl ultimately had to make the painful decision to quit the critically praised series, for which she received an Emmy nomination in Season 2. She said she formally and gracefully quit “Grey’s Anatomy” on good terms, despite allegations that she refused to return due of rumored conflict between her and the creative staff.

"So, before I was supposed to return, I talked to Shonda [Rhimes, the creator] about wanting to leave again. Then I sat at home and waited until I was.