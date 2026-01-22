Mother of Davido’s Alleged Daughter Challenges Billionaire Adeleke Over Custody Dispute

The ongoing paternity dispute involving Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has intensified after the mother of his alleged daughter, Ayotomide Labinjo, publicly called out the singer’s father, billionaire Adedeji Adeleke. Labinjo, who claims Davido fathered her daughter, Anuoluwapo Michelle, accused Adeleke of using his wealth and influence to intimidate her family, demanding that the singer directly address the paternity issue.

In a fiery statement that has sparked widespread social media debate, Labinjo rebuked Adeleke for his alleged role in undermining her and her child’s rights. She asserted, “You cannot bully us into silence,” highlighting her belief that the Adeleke family has used its power to suppress her attempts to seek justice for her daughter. Her strong words were underscored by a chilling warning: “If anything happens to me, my daughter, or my mum, the police should hold you responsible.”

Paternity Saga and Public Clash

At the core of the dispute is Labinjo’s insistence that Davido is the father of her daughter, a claim that the singer has publicly avoided acknowledging. Labinjo’s call for recognition marks a stark contrast to the public battle Davido is fighting with his other baby mama, Sophia Momodu, another former partner embroiled in a high-profile custody case. Labinjo’s statement, “I am not Sophia,” hints at her frustration with what she perceives as a pattern of legal tactics aimed at silencing the mothers of Davido’s children.

In her viral response, Labinjo framed the situation as a class struggle, pitting a single mother against a billionaire dynasty. Her fiery rhetoric paints a picture of a David vs. Goliath battle, with the struggling mother standing up to the wealthy and influential Adeleke family. She accuses the family of using its significant resources to quash her attempts at securing recognition for her daughter.

Despite the escalating war of words, Davido himself has remained notably silent on the matter, further fueling speculation and uncertainty surrounding his role in the ongoing dispute. The silence of the singer, while he faces separate legal issues, has left Labinjo to carry the full weight of the public spectacle, with the young Anuoluwapo at the center of a paternity debate that has unfolded in the media rather than within the privacy of a family home.