‘Most Amazing Feeling,’ Mama June says of walking away from ’20 Years Of Toxicity.’

June “Mama June” Shannon is talking about how her life has changed since she’s moved on from her dark past.

The 42-year-old “Mama June: From Not to Hot” diva took to TikTok on Saturday to update her followers on her life after leaving her long-term romance with ex Geno Doak and conquering her drug addiction.

“I am strong for the first time in my life. I’m proud of myself. I’m well worth it. Mama June remarked at the opening of the video, “I’m the most imperfect person, and I’m OK with that because I’m working on myself.”

After moving on from “those individuals,” the divisive matriarch shared her recent realizations after “stepping away from 20 years of poison and various relationships, whether it be friendships or love relationships.” She said it “feels fantastic to get that weight off your chest.”

Mama June also revealed what she’s been up to recently, admitting that she’s been spending time with her children, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 24, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 21, as well as her grandchildren, Ella Grace, 3, and Bentley Jameson, 2 months.

Mama June’s newest update pleased many followers, especially after learning that she has been spending more time with her family.

“You’re doing a fantastic job, mama. Keep up the good work. “[You’re] amazing, and [I’m] thrilled you’re spending time with your girls and grandkids,” one fan wrote on her Instagram post.

“That’s fantastic to hear. Self-love must be prioritized. We’ll attract the wrong individuals if we don’t. June, keep going,” wrote another.

Mama June stunned her fans with a video of her and her daughter Ella in another post she published on Friday. While the reality star talked about filming their reality program, Mama June and her granddaughter were seen making funny faces in the footage.

We TV has yet to formally confirm the renewal of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” for Season 6, but the next season appears to be all but assured, since Mama June’s sister Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon stated last month that they had begun filming footage for the show.