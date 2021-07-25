More Liverpool signings are being prevented by Michael Edwards and FSG.

While it has been widely reported that Liverpool’s summer transfer ambitions rely on player sales to raise finances, there is a potentially more pressing reason motivating their need to sell.

The fact that Jurgen Klopp’s roster is already at capacity in terms of numbers is rarely mentioned, but it is something that must be addressed if he wants to expand his squad further before the season begins.

The Reds currently have 17 non-homegrown players on their books after signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig and Takumi Minamino from Southampton on loan.

When it comes to designating a squad for the new season, both UEFA and the Premier League allow for a maximum number of players.

As a result, if more non-homegrown players are to be acquired, more sales must be made before the transfer window closes.

Of course, it is a distinct possibility, with Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri the most obvious contenders for a departure.

There’s no assurance that either will leave anytime soon, so Michael Edwards will have to put his squad-building talents to the test in the coming weeks.

Liverpool’s sporting director also has an issue with homegrown players, with Jordan Henderson and James Milner among an eight-man group that brings the overall squad size to the maximum of 25.

However, with Nat Phillips drawing interest from a number of Premier League clubs, movement on that front appears to be closer than the potential departure of any non-homegrown player.

And it might have an impact on who Liverpool targets in the remaining of the window as they aim to improve in midfield and up front.

Some may have been surprised by recent links to Jarrod Bowen, but it’s simple to see why the club’s recruiting team would want to bring in another Englishman if Phillips leaves and a position opens up.

With the addition of the West Ham star to Klopp’s frontline, Edwards would only need to trade one of Shaqiri or Origi (rather than both) before the transfer deadline to bring in a non-homegrown midfielder.

