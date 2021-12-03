Moonpig, the personalised card firm, now offers premium gifts delivered to your door in time for the holidays.

Christmas is approaching, and many customers may have waited until the last minute to complete their shopping lists.

Moonpig, who now specializes in luxury gifts and presents delivered straight to your door in time for Christmas, is here to help.

Customers may order bespoke cards as well as gifts such as stocking fillers, LEGO kits, Virgin Wines, and even Christmas plants from the company.

There are also some fantastic deals to be had, including 50% off five or more Christmas cards, 20% off cards ordered through the Moonpig app, and £2 off large flower orders.

If you’re concerned about your order arriving in time for Christmas, Moonpig claims to offer same-day dispatch and delivery Monday through Saturday.

Take a look at some of the holiday gifts available at Moonpig.

Christmas presents for women in the beauty industry

There’s a selection of big gifts and little stocking fillers suited for the beauty fan in your life, from premium perfume gift sets from Miu Miu and Gucci to Dr Paw Paw and This Works beauty bundles.

This Cath Kidston Keep Kind pamper hamper set comes in a festive box and includes five tiny presents.

The £20 hamper can be added to any card order or purchased separately.

It’s sure to brighten their day, whatever the occasion, because it’s filled with exquisite Cassis & Rose scented bath and body delights and finished with a beautiful red bow.

This vegan-friendly and cruelty-free kit includes scented bath salts, a relaxing bubble bath, exfoliating body scrub, shea butter-enriched body lotion, and a pocket-sized hand cream for on-the-go pampering.

Moonpig also has Molton Brown sets for men and ladies that want a little more luxury.

This extra-special Molton Brown Well Groomed hamper is exclusive to Moonpig and features everything they need for an at-home pamper from a range of well-loved brands.

It’s a considerate gift for any occasion, from Christmas to just-becauses, and comes beautifully packaged in a classy gift box.

Even better, buying the set here rather than the individual products elsewhere will save you over £5! It’s a foregone conclusion.

