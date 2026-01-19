‘Moonlight’ Turns 10: A Look Back at Its Impact and Legacy

As Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed film, “Moonlight,” celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2026, it continues to stir debate about its cultural significance and its place in cinematic history. The film, which took home the Oscar for Best Picture after a dramatic mix-up at the 2017 Academy Awards, remains one of the defining films of the 2010s. But does it still deserve the massive praise it received, or has time altered its impact?

Released just a year after the #OscarsSoWhite movement and weeks before Donald Trump’s presidential win, “Moonlight” came out at a moment when Hollywood was reeling from calls for greater diversity. The film’s win at the 2017 Oscars was not only a victory for Jenkins but also for a shift in the industry towards more inclusive storytelling. Yet, the circumstances surrounding its win—the notorious Oscar mix-up with “La La Land”—set the stage for a wider conversation about race, recognition, and the value of Black cinema in Hollywood.

Jenkins’ Journey from ‘Medicine for Melancholy’ to ‘Moonlight’

Before “Moonlight,” Jenkins had already proven his directorial talent with his debut film, “Medicine for Melancholy.” But it was “Moonlight” that established him as a masterful storyteller with a nuanced understanding of Black identity, masculinity, and vulnerability. The film’s portrayal of a young Black man named Chiron, as he grapples with his sexual identity and the societal pressures placed on him, captivated audiences and critics alike. Critics hailed the film as a masterpiece, and its success led to an influx of opportunities for Jenkins, positioning him as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors.

However, as Jenkins revealed in a recent podcast appearance, the aftermath of the Oscar mix-up brought complications. While the accidental announcement of “La La Land” as the winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars led to a chaotic moment, Jenkins expressed frustration that some critics would attribute the film’s win to its status as a “Black film,” rather than its artistic and narrative merits. “If you did a blind taste test of films and wrote down all the accolades this film achieved that year, ‘Moonlight’ wins. It wasn’t just because it was the Black film,” Jenkins said.

As Jenkins pointed out, the narrative that the Academy wanted to honor a Black film in response to #OscarsSoWhite was problematic, suggesting that “Moonlight” won merely as a reactionary move. But for others, like filmmaker Spike Lee, the win represented a necessary shift in Hollywood’s approach to race, signaling a willingness to embrace diverse stories that had long been overlooked.

The Legacy of ‘Moonlight’: Power, Vulnerability, and Mixed Reactions

Even as the film celebrates its anniversary, reactions to its legacy remain divided. “Moonlight” was widely praised for its poignant exploration of identity, community, and self-acceptance in the face of adversity. The first two acts, in particular, stand out for their raw emotional depth, with Jenkins’ delicate handling of Chiron’s struggles as a young, shy boy resonating with audiences across racial and cultural divides.

However, the third act of “Moonlight” has become a point of contention. Chiron’s transition into adulthood, portrayed by Trevante Rhodes, feels disconnected from the foundation laid in the earlier parts of the film. Critics and viewers alike have pointed out that the shift in tone—particularly Chiron’s abrupt transformation into a muscular drug dealer—lacks the same subtlety and narrative cohesion. The reunion between Chiron and his childhood friend Kevin, in particular, has been criticized for its heavy-handedness and lack of narrative buildup, detracting from the film’s otherwise careful pacing and emotional complexity.

Despite these flaws, “Moonlight” remains a film of undeniable cultural importance. Its depiction of a gay African-American man’s journey through life and self-discovery broke new ground in the representation of LGBTQ stories within a Black context, a rare and necessary perspective in Hollywood. And while the film’s ending may not have satisfied everyone, its status as a groundbreaking, genre-defying work is secure.

As “Moonlight” reaches its 10th anniversary, the conversation about its impact continues to evolve. For some, it remains a powerful exploration of identity and love. For others, its legacy is clouded by the complexities of race, fame, and the weight of expectation. Regardless, Jenkins’ film undeniably changed the landscape of modern cinema, leaving an indelible mark on both the art form and the cultural conversation.