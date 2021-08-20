Months after they allegedly reconciled, Jennifer Garner was spotted with John Miller.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller were recently sighted in New York together.

The “Yes Day” singer was pictured with Miller in New York on Monday.

It was the first time they were spotted together in public since their split made headlines in August, according to E! News.

According to an eyewitness, Garner, 49, came by automobile at an apartment complex to pick up the 43-year-old businessman. They apparently tried to remain unnoticed as they walked away.

An unnamed insider informed Us Weekly in May that Garner and Miller had chosen to try again with their relationship.

The tipster stated, “Jen and John are back on.” “It only began a few weeks ago.”

In October 2018, the star of “Peppermint” and the CEO of GaliGroup began dating. The notoriously private individuals, on the other hand, were rarely seen together in public.

An insider told E! News in February 2020, months before they called it quits, that they had a laid-back approach to their romance, with Garner prioritizing her children.

According to a source at the time, Garner was preoccupied with her work and children and had no time for a “serious romance.”

“There isn’t much of a push to make it better than it is. He admires how serious she takes her position as a mother and how she constantly prioritizes her children,” the source continued. “They’ve had a wonderful influence on each other.”

In May, Garner’s ex-husband Ben Affleck rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, and Garner wished for the same for him. According to an insider with E! News, the “Miracles From Heaven” star is open to the “Justice League” actor finding new love as long as their children remain his top priority.

“Jen is adamant about not becoming involved. The source stated, “She has completely moved on.” “She is still focused on her children, and that is her top concern. She hopes it is also Ben’s priority when the kids are with him. It is not her problem what he does the rest of the time. She has done everything she can to help Ben and the kids form strong bonds. She won’t, however, become involved in who he dates or his personal life.”

Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, are Garner and Affleck’s three children.