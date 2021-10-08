Months after the ‘Talk’ controversy, Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan reunite.

Sharon Osbourne has reconciled with her pal Piers Morgan, months after appearing on “The Talk” to defend him.

Osbourne, 68, posted a selfie of herself and Morgan, 56, on Instagram earlier this week, hinting that they were at Claridge’s in London. The two appeared to be in good spirits as they sat down for a lunch in the photo.

In the caption, she said, “The naughty corner…lovely time out [wink emoji]with my great pal @piersmorgan.”

Morgan captioned the photo, “In the naughty corner… so nice to catch up with my fabulous pal @sharonosbourne who was on irrepressible form,” on his Instagram account.

The two previously worked together as judges on “Britain’s Got Talent,” alongside Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell.

Their fans and followers were overjoyed by their reunion, with some even suggesting that they put on a show together.

One person wrote, “Waiting for the Sharon and Piers show.”

“You two are in desperate need of your own program!!! Tell it like it is is the name!!!!!! “another person added to the conversation.

“That’s fantastic! Take advantage of your visit. We are missing you. I no longer watch ‘The Talk’ since I despise the changes “a third user said

Following a tense disagreement with co-host Sheryl Underwood, Osbourne left CBS’ “The Talk” in March.

Following criticism to his comments on Meghan Markle, which resulted in racist accusations against her on “The Talk,” Osbourne supported Morgan.

Following the program, Osbourne apologized for defending Morgan, and “The Talk” was put on hold for a time as CBS investigated her interaction with Underwood. After the fiasco, Osbourne decided to depart the talk program after nearly 11 years as a co-host.

Morgan, for one, supported his pal on Instagram in March, writing: “What happened to @sharonosbourne is a complete embarrassment for CBS. She was fired for defending me against a made-up racial slur because I don’t believe a liar.” Following his harsh statements on the Duchess of Sussex’s mental health, Morgan resigned as co-host of the show “Good Morning Britain” in the same month.

Following her exit, Osbourne expressed her dissatisfaction with the way the situation played out in an interview with Bill Maher.

In April, she declared on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “I’m angry, I’m hurt.” “In my life, I’ve been called a lot of things… However, being a racist is something I will not tolerate.”