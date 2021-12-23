Months after his spaceflight, William Shatner is involved in a car accident in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, William Shatner was in an automobile accident in California.

In images obtained by Page Six of the scene of the incident on Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City district of Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, the “Star Trek” star, 90, appeared unscathed.

Shatner was travelling alone in his black Mercedes-Benz SUV when he collided with a silver Acura vehicle driven by an unnamed woman.

It’s unknown what caused the incident or who was to blame, but images reveal that both vehicles were damaged.

In the photos, Shatner’s Mercedes, which he parked near a meter, appeared to be somewhat dented. Meanwhile, the second automobile was parked on the curb.

According to a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department, officers arrived at the site but did not file an accident report because no one was hurt in the collision.

Following the collision, Shatner and the unnamed woman exchanged information, according to the outlet.

Shatner had just became the oldest human in space following a brief but successful second crewed mission of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket spacecraft two months before the tragedy.

Shatner and three other passengers — Australian entrepreneur Chris Boshuizen, microbiologist Glen de Vries, and Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers — flew more than 60 miles above Earth on their excursion into space.

Before returning to Earth, the spacecraft spent nearly three minutes in zero gravity above the Karman Line, the internationally acknowledged boundary of outer space.

The actor became tearful after his roughly 11-minute voyage into space, describing it as “the most meaningful experience” he could imagine.

Following his score, Shatner quipped, “I hope I never recover from this.”

"I'm so filled with emotion about what just transpired," he continued. "It's incredible, unbelievable. It's considerably bigger than I am and my life. It has nothing to do with the blue orb or the little green men. It has something to do with the immensity, swiftness, and suddenness of life and death."