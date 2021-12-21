Months after her husband Gregg’s death, NeNe Leakes was spotted holding hands with a new beau.

After losing her husband Gregg to cancer, NeNe Leakes has found love again.

On Saturday night, Leakes, 54, was seen holding hands with her new beau, Nyonisela Sioh. According to Page Six, the couple was caught leaving Mr. Chow in Miami Beach, Florida, with a group of friends.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum wore a long-sleeve leopard print jumpsuit with a thick black belt in photographs obtained by the magazine. She completed her look with a pair of black strappy stilettos. Meanwhile, her new beau wore an identical blue ensemble and black fuzzy sandals.

Three months after her husband Gregg died on Sept. 1 after a battle with colorectal cancer, Leakes began dating Sioh.

Last week, Leakes and Sioh, the owner of suit manufacturer Nyoni Couture, fueled dating rumors when he showed up for a surprise party for her 54th birthday. Fans observed the two getting intimate with each other in multiple images released by the Bravo reality star from the party.

She captioned the photo, “I adore all of y’all for loving me and making sure I’m okay throughout this time.”

Around the same time, Leakes disclosed her relationship with Sioh and revealed that Gregg had given her permission to date other individuals.

“Gregg will always be my favorite! It’s difficult to grieve! It’s even more difficult and gloomy when you’re alone “The Shade Room was informed by her. “Prior to his death, Gregg and I had an extremely emotional talk. “Be cheerful, stay smiling, and whoever finds you, has found a nice one,” Leakes’ former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star said to her “Phaedra Parks, her co-star, is one of many who supports her dating again after her husband’s passing. “Love conquers all,” according to Parks. “If NeNe wants to find love, she is stunning and has a fantastic body. So, honey, I say go for it “When asked about her companion, Parks told Page Six in October.

When Leakes organized a “Celebration of Life” party for Gregg after he died, Parks was one of the guests. Lisa Wu, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille, her “RHOA” co-stars, were also in attendance.

Leakes and Gregg married for the first time in 1997, separated in 2011, and then remarried in 2013. Brentt, their 22-year-old son, was their only child together. Gregg also assisted in the upbringing of NeNe’s 31-year-old son, Bryson, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Calvin Bryant.