‘Money,’ a song by Blackpink, has surpassed 100 million Spotify streams in just 37 days.

Lisa of Blackpink made history yet again when her current single, “Money,” surpassed 100 million Spotify streams in just over a month.

YG Entertainment, Lisa’s management firm, announced the announcement on Monday, noting that “Money” had become the fastest song by a K-pop solo artist to exceed 100 million Spotify streams. The song was published as part of Lisa’s debut solo album, “Lalisa,” on September 10th. Lisa’s bandmate Rosé previously held the title for her song “On The Ground,” which received 100 million streams in 71 days following its release on March 12.

On Sunday, “Money” reached 100 million Spotify streams, just 37 days after its debut. This week, the song is No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 7 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

On Monday, the hashtag “Congratulations Lisa” trended on Twitter as admirers of the 24-year-old Blackpink member congratulated her on her achievement.

According to Soompi, the song’s incredible success has allowed it to top iTunes top songs rankings in 38 nations. It also moved from No. 81 last week to No. 59 this week on the official singles chart in the United Kingdom.

After an exclusive video was released on Sept. 23, “Money” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

With over 145 million views, the bouncy R&B hit is currently ranked No. 8 among the most popular music videos on YouTube worldwide.

Lisa will appear on an upcoming tune created by DJ Snake alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Puerto Rican vocalist Ozuna.

DJ Snake confirmed over the weekend that the collaboration, named “SG,” will be released this Friday.

The French producer tweeted, “SG OUT OCT 22 #SOLM Pre-Save: DJSnake.Ink.to/SGPresave.”

DJ Snake had earlier released a teaser video for “SG,” which featured four black sports cars with customized plates that read “Lisa,” “Megan,” “Snake,” and “Ozuna.”