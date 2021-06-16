Molly Yeh’s Homemade Snickers Are an Easy No-Bake Summer Dessert “Girl Meets Farm”

Molly Yeh, the host of Girl Meets Farm, is back with an easy no-bake dessert. Without preheating the oven, make the Food Network star’s homemade Snickers, or Candy Bars.

Molly Yeh uses a nougat filling ‘hack’ to produce Homemade Snickers.

On her cooking blog, My Name is Yeh, Yeh refers to these as Homemade Snickers, and Candy Bars on Food Network. Regardless of what they’re called, the cookbook author removes all of the fear associated with producing sweets at home.

In a recipe post leading up to the season 4 launch of her cooking show in 2019, she stated, “When I think of Snickers bars, I think of nougat and caramel.” “And when I think of nougat and caramel, I think of candy thermometers and time-sensitive items, as well as having too many pots and then having to scrub too many pots of sticky stuff, and that gives me the creeps!”

The 32-year-old went on to claim that thanks to a “great hack,” these are actually “really easy” to create at home.

She continued, “It turns out that there’s a wonderful hack for the nougat, which is marshmallow fluff.” “Marshmallow fluff + nut butter + sugar = snickers nougat, but better because you can use any nut or seed butter you want and you can make it in one bowl without a thermometer.”

The host of ‘Girl Meets Farm’ is a big fan of utilizing store-bought caramel in her Homemade Snickers recipe.

Snickers with tahini and pistachios? check. Snickers with almond butter and macadamia nuts? check. classic peanut on peanut scenario? check check check. a choose your own adventure snickers experience is on the blog (and these will also be in the season premiere of #girlm… https://t.co/hUInEE0bkf pic.twitter.com/pGyvWIKAY9

— Molly Yeh (@mollyyeh) September 4, 2019

Caramel is a must-have ingredient in these classic candy bars. But, as anyone who has watched caramel week on The Great British Baking Show probably knows, it can be tricky to