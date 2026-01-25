Molly Vevers Talks ‘Call the Midwife’ and Career Beginnings in Candid Interview

Molly Vevers, known for her role as Sister Catherine on BBC’s long-running drama *Call the Midwife*, has opened up about her acting career and the upcoming season of the show in a heartwarming interview with her brother, Sunday Mail journalist Dan Vevers. The interview offers an intimate look at Molly’s rise to fame and the personal journey that led her to the iconic role.

A Family Affair

The 34-year-old actress, who joined *Call the Midwife* in Series 14, portrays the compassionate and determined Sister Catherine, a trainee midwife and postulant. Her character’s journey grapples with the tension between her deepening commitment to her faith and the estrangement from her family, who opposed her decision to join the Order. In the Season 14 finale, Catherine made her First Vows, setting the stage for new challenges in Season 15.

Molly reflects on her character’s growth in the upcoming season, which promises plenty of drama, including a premature birth, an abduction, and the introduction of pioneering medical advancements like the first epidural and ultrasound, as the storyline moves into 1971.

“Season 15 is great because my character is now fully integrated into the team, handling tough cases and stepping out on her own,” Molly shared. “We’re really seeing her evolve in these first few episodes.” The new season, which premieres this week, is set to capture the continuing challenges and triumphs of the midwives in the East End of London.

From Struggles to Success

Behind the scenes, Molly’s path to acting stardom was paved with perseverance. Growing up in North Berwick, East Lothian, in a creative family, she was always drawn to the arts. Her mother, Caroline, was a professional singer, and her father, Colin, shared a love for musical theater. Molly’s first stage role was playing Peter Pan in the town’s annual pantomime, a performance she recalls fondly—though she’s quick to add that photos of it are “hard to find.”

From a young age, Molly was determined to become an actress, a goal she pursued with single-minded focus after high school. She attended Telford College in Edinburgh and later the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where she honed her craft. “I always had a one-track mind about it,” she said. “Mum and Dad were always so supportive, saying if that’s what I was passionate about, I should pursue it.” This unshakable belief in her dream propelled her to London, where she spent years auditioning, waiting tables, and striving to make ends meet.

Her breakthrough came with her performance in the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe production of *Ross and Rachel*, a dark satire based on the beloved *Friends* characters. The one-woman play earned her the Fringe’s Stage Award for Acting Excellence, which led to a tour in New York the following year. Screen appearances soon followed, including a role in the BBC’s *Doctors* (2016), but it was her portrayal of Heather Shaw in Amazon Prime’s *The Rig*, a supernatural thriller, that marked her entry into more mainstream recognition.

“The transition from theatre to screen was a real baptism of fire,” Molly admits, noting that she was more comfortable in front of a live audience than a camera. But *Call the Midwife* changed everything, offering her a role in a show that is beloved by millions worldwide. “Joining such an established and beloved series was daunting at first, especially with so many cast members who’ve been there for years,” she said. “But from the very first costume fitting, everyone was so welcoming, and it really helped with the nerves.”

The success of *Call the Midwife*, which has aired for over 14 years, lies in its timeless storytelling, Molly believes. “It tracks real time, starting in 1957 and now we’re in 1971. Different generations can relate to the things they or their parents remember,” she said. “It’s also heartwarming and about communities coming together, even when tackling difficult issues. I think that’s why people still love it.”

As for her personal journey, Molly takes immense pride in how far she’s come. “I’ve never stopped believing in myself, even in the hardest moments,” she said. “And now I’m doing what I love.” A testament to perseverance and passion, Molly Vevers continues to inspire both viewers and those close to her.

The new season of *Call the Midwife* begins on BBC1 this Sunday, January 11, at 8 p.m.