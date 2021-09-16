Molly McCann reveals why she still wants to fight in the UFC despite her injury troubles before Ji Yeon Kim’s victory.

Despite several injuries, Molly McCann described her fight camp before of her match with Ji Yeon Kim as “preparing for battle.”

The Liverpool fighter put on a remarkable performance in Las Vegas, winning the $50,000 fight bonus and earning a name for himself in the UFC.

McCann’s triumph was the final bout of a four-fight deal with UFC, and she was keen to make a good impression after losing her previous two fights.

McCann’s preparations for the battle, which took place on a night when Liverpool dominated in Sin City, were hampered by a slew of injuries, but she explained why she didn’t pull out.

“I dislocated my shoulder in August of last year, and it has been bothering me ever since. I was experiencing extremely awful aching ribs as a result of that,” she explained.

“Honest to God, we had done so much wall work to prepare me not to be beat like I had the previous two fights that we had to stop doing it for the last 10 weeks, then I was sparring and we both popped each other’s knees out.

“In my left knee, I tore my ACL and PCL in grade two tears, and I shattered my knuckle. ‘How on earth am I going to get through this?’ I wondered. But, because the camp had been going on for almost 15 weeks and I wasn’t in a position to leave, I felt compelled to prove my worth.

“I just had to remember that she was the reason I was hurt in every practice, so when I got into the fight, I just had to pound her in the skull. She was the inspiration, and she was the reason why I had to take painkillers to fall asleep some nights.

“It was the first time I’d experienced a fight camp like that in a long time, and it prepared my mentality for war. I wouldn’t change anything.

“Every night after training, I was a complaining b****** because I was sore, but f****** hell, it gave me the best outcome of my life, so it accomplished its purpose.”