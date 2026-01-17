Molly-Mae Hague Unveils Adidas Footwear Collaboration Amid Fan Debate

The highly anticipated footwear collection between influencer Molly-Mae Hague and Adidas has arrived, sparking both excitement and controversy among fans. Announced on January 15, 2026, this collaboration has already generated significant buzz as it marks a major step in Hague’s career, blending her streetwear aesthetic with the iconic sportswear brand.

Neutral Tones and Mixed Reactions

The limited-edition collection, which features understated colors such as cream, tan, and brown, has been dubbed the “London girl shoe.” Hague, who has long been associated with Adidas through her social media presence, shared her vision behind the design. “The main part of the trainer being cream feels timeless. You can wear it all seasons,” she explained in a campaign video, drawing comparisons to beverages like iced lattes and matcha.

However, not all responses have been positive. While some praised the timeless design, others criticized the collection for being “boring” and “beige.” One fan quipped, “Beige for spring? Groundbreaking,” while another questioned the practicality of light-colored trainers in colder months. Despite the mixed reviews, Hague’s defenders highlighted the appeal of neutral tones for everyday wear.

Even amid the criticism, the collaboration has already proven financially successful. Reports indicate that Hague has earned over £2 million from the deal, underscoring the power of influencer partnerships in the fashion industry. Her massive social media following has ensured that the shoes will be in high demand when the official launch date is announced.

The partnership also extends beyond footwear, as Hague teases potential apparel collaborations. Given her previous ventures with PrettyLittleThing and her personal brand, many fans speculate that a clothing line may follow. Teaser images showing Hague in Adidas tracksuits have only fueled these rumors.

Adding to the anticipation is Hague’s new documentary series, “Molly-Mae: Behind It All,” which premiered on Prime Video on January 16, 2026. The series offers an intimate look at her creative process, including insights into the footwear line and her personal life, including her relationship with boxer Tommy Fury. In the series, she opens up about overcoming personal challenges, which has resonated with fans looking for a deeper connection with the influencer.

While some may not be sold on the neutral tones, the limited-edition nature of the trainers, combined with Hague’s influential platform and Adidas’ global reach, suggests that the collection will be a commercial success. Fans and critics alike will continue to debate the collection’s impact, but one thing is clear: Molly-Mae Hague’s transition from reality TV star to fashion collaborator is now firmly established.