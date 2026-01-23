Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Therapy and Moving Back in with Tommy Fury

Reality TV star Molly-Mae Hague has shared how therapy helped her navigate the emotional challenges of reuniting with boxer Tommy Fury, following their highly publicized breakup in 2024. The 26-year-old influencer opened up about her experience in the latest episodes of her Amazon Prime Video series, “Molly-Mae: Behind It All,” revealing how revisiting their past together brought back painful memories.

Therapy Sessions Aid Molly-Mae’s Reunion with Tommy Fury

In the new episodes of season two, released on January 19, 2026, Molly-Mae is seen attending therapy as she moves back in with Tommy. The couple, who initially met on the ITV dating show “Love Island,” split in August 2024, just over a year after becoming engaged. However, they reconciled and confirmed their reunion in May 2025. The emotional toll of moving back into the same home, filled with memories of their past, led Molly-Mae to seek professional help.

“I’m triggered by this whole thing, the past, and the fact this isn’t the first time that I’ve moved,” she explained during a therapy session. Molly-Mae admitted that her breakup with Tommy was deeply traumatic and that she struggled to confront her emotions. She called therapy “out of my comfort zone” and said it was difficult to face the unresolved feelings surrounding their separation.

During her emotional journey, Molly-Mae reflected on the memories tied to the home where she had raised their two-year-old daughter, Bambi. “It was such an incredible chapter of my life when I moved in here, and taking Bambi home,” she said. As she packed up her things, she expressed how overwhelming it was to leave the house behind, describing it as a “bittersweet” experience. “Closing the door and leaving that behind and it just being an empty shell with memories in it, is just really sad,” she added.

The emotional strain culminated in a moment of vulnerability, where Molly-Mae broke down in tears, overwhelmed by stress and exhaustion. “I’m finding it harder than I thought I would,” she admitted, as she struggled with the mental toll of the situation. This candid moment marked a raw and vulnerable side of her journey, showcasing the challenges of both her public and private life.

The first season of “Molly-Mae: Behind It All” garnered critical acclaim, even winning a National Television Award, as it explored the aftermath of her split from Tommy. The latest episodes delve deeper into their reconciliation and the emotional complexity of reentering the shared life they once had.

Episodes four to six of the second season are now available to stream on Prime Video, offering fans an intimate look into the personal life of one of reality TV’s most talked-about stars.