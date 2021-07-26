Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island displays a dramatic change without the use of fillers.

Molly-Mae Hague, the Love Island star who ditched her lip fillers and hair extensions, took to social media to reveal her new look.

After spending the previous year attempting to obtain a more natural look, the 22-year-old took to Twitter to show an image from 2020 beside a more recent one from this year.

Her shorter haircut and natural appearance were quickly praised by fans.

“Without filler and teeth, you appear so much more radiant, natural beauty at its finest, and you’re showing every young female that they don’t need to comply to beauty standards to look and feel fantastic, you’re an incredible role model!” one person said.

“Definitely a better look without the fillers, absolutely no need for them Molly,” commented another.

“Thank you for sharing this!” one person tweeted. “It makes me happy to see us looking like ourselves, and I adore that.”

“No fillers is the way forwardâ€beautiful naturally,” one fan said.

Molly-Mae rose to stardom after appearing on the 2019 season of Love Island, and she has previously spoken out against the normalization of cosmetic fillers.

She had her lips done when she was 17, but she documented the process of removing the filler on her YouTube channel last year.