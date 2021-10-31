Molly-Mae Hague dazzles at Pride of Britain after a break-in.

At the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain awards, Molly-Mae Hague was dressed to the nines.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Love Island favourite’s gown complimented Molly-Mae as she stepped out in the floor-length brown dress with cut-out details at the waist.

“No words,” said boxer Tommy Fury, 22, when the 22-year-old PrettyLittleThing creative director published a photo of her gorgeous gown on Instagram.

“Wow wow wow!!” exclaimed one fan, while another added, “Stunning.”

Jude Riordan’s age, famous father, and Merseyside roots on ITV’s Coronation Street

“Back with a BANG!!!!!” exclaimed another enthusiast.

Molly-Mae and her boyfriend Tommy were apparently the victims of an £800,000 burglary at their house earlier this month when the duo was partying in London.

On Saturday morning, the singer was seen boarding a train to London from Manchester Piccadilly with her security guard, manager, and assistant.

The pair had pledged to ‘never return’ to the property after it was burgled at 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, and a considerable amount of things were stolen, according to a source who spoke to the Mail Online.

“On Friday 22 October 2021, officers received a report of a burglary at a house in the Hale Barns area,” a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson stated.

Molly-Mae, who rose to popularity on ITV2’s Love Island in 2019, captioned a photo of herself on Instagram last week with the words “smile through the storm.”

At London’s Grosvenor House, the lavish Pride of Britain Awards gala honors the nation’s unsung heroes.

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo present the yearly ceremony, which honors persons who have saved lives and made significant contributions to their communities.

Molly-best Mae’s friend and fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins was also in attendance, dressed in a Hollywood-style bejewelled tasselled gown.

Former Coronation Street actors Catherine Tyldesley, Katie McGlynn, and Lucy Fallon, as well as This Morning host Holly Willoughby, looked stunning in pink.

Cath wore a jewelled white gown that embraced her pregnant belly, which she recently announced she is expecting her second child with photographer Tom Pitfield.

Tom Parker, from Bolton, who stars in the film The Wanted, attended the Oscars with his wife Kelsey.

The singer has been battling a brain tumor for some time. “The summary has come to an end.”