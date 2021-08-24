Moise Kean was sent off in a rare Everton start against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup.

Everton’s Moise Kean was sent off in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash against Huddersfield Town.

The Blues striker looked to shove Duane Holmes in the neck after the two collided off the ball moments earlier.

After just over an hour of play at the John Smith’s Stadium, referee Matthew Donohue made his decision quickly and gave Kean a red card.

Rafa Benitez gave Kean a rare Everton start, using the cup tie to allow Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin a well-deserved vacation.

Huddersfield keeper Lee Nicholls denied Kean from close range after an early shot went just wide.

After collecting a pass from Niels Nkounkou, the £27m attacker had a perfectly decent goal disallowed because he was wrongly judged offside.

However, Kean’s night would come to an end less than 15 minutes into the second half.

Kean and Holmes collided after tracking back and winning the ball.

Their brawl continued as both players dashed towards the center circle, but when the players squared up to one another, Kean saw red.

For his part in the brawl, Holmes received a yellow card.