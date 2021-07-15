Moise Kean returns to Everton as Carlo Ancelotti’s influence is felt.

Rafa Benitez, the new Everton manager, is approaching the end of his second week on the training site at Finch Farm, as his Blues begin to ratchet up their preparations for the 2021/22 season.

The majority of Everton’s team returned to Finch Farm last week for their first training sessions under their new manager, after Carlo Ancelotti unexpectedly left the club over the summer.

They began last week with a series of tests to assess each player’s fitness, and they completed it with a training session against Accrington Stanley behind closed doors.

Tom Cannon, Lewis Gibson, and Anthony Gordon scored for the Blues in a 3-0 win, while more experienced players like James Rodriguez, Andre Gomes, and a fit-again Jean-Philippe Gbamin also played.

Everton shared fresh behind-the-scenes photos from the training site on Thursday, as Benitez continues to raise the workload on his players ahead of their Florida Cup matches at the end of the month.

Here are four things we noticed in the most recent pictures.

Moise Kean watched the Accrington Stanley game over the weekend after completing his quarantine period and is already working with his Everton teammates.

Kean’s future remains uncertain, with no permanent offer from Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent last season on loan, and the Blues having no desire to loan him out again on a temporary basis to the petrodollar-fueled French club, which is one of the richest in the world.

If an acceptable fee for the Italian international, who arrived at Everton in a £25 million transfer from Juventus in 2019, can’t be agreed upon, the 21-year-old will have to buckle down and give his all for Benitez.

It would be a shame to give up on him given his great skill, but if the Blues do sell, it must be on their terms and for a reasonable profit.

Seamus Coleman, a model professional, is about to begin his 13th season with Everton, and it appears that incoming manager Rafa Benitez is already a fan.

