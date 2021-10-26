Mohamed Salah’s masterclass against Manchester United debunks Luke Shaw’s’scared’ allegation.

In football, even a week is a long period, let alone ten months.

On Sunday, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita were the stars for Liverpool as they hammered Manchester United at Old Trafford, tormenting Luke Shaw throughout and scoring a hat-trick as the Reds won 5-0.

Shaw, on the other hand, was named man of the match when Liverpool last faced Manchester United in January, with the England international receiving great accolades for his handling of the Egyptian.

After fending off Alex Telles’ danger to secure his place as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice left-back, his performance rendered the Egyptian ineffective in a 0-0 draw, as the Red Devils became the first away team to keep Jurgen Klopp’s side scoreless at Anfield since October 2018.

“After the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated of the full-back, “He’s improved enormously.” “I’m blown away by his performance.” “”I feel pretty terrific, and obviously a lot of credit goes to Ole for believing in me and pushing me,” Shaw stated after the victory.

“That is why you join clubs like this: to compete against the top players in big games.

“You always look forward to tests like this because you know they will put you to the test. Both of them are the greatest in their respective fields.

“They are quite dangerous, but I believe we all defended extremely well today, not just myself. That is something we must continue to accomplish.” He went on to say: “In the dressing room, it’s a little flat. Despite the fact that they had the majority of the ball, we all believed we could have won the game. They had chances, but they weren’t as clear-cut as ours.

“A single point is preferable to none. We didn’t get off to a good start and were immediately on the back foot. We dug in and set ourselves up for success.” He had the most touches (68) and completed passes (33) of any United player on the pitch, winning the ball back eight times and creating two chances as the Red Devils rued their failure to take all three points away from Anfield.

United, and Shaw in particular, were praised for their performance, while Liverpool’s top three were chastised.

“I’m always concerned about the back four, but they.”

