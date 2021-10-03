Mohamed Salah was rated good by Liverpool players, but he was rated three stars terrible versus Man City.

I got away with one bad clearance but two good saves to keep Foden at bay. Neither City goal has a chance.

It was a tough battle against Foden’s youth, and they were exposed far too often, not least for the first equaliser. But I tried to keep moving forward. I’ve been booked and subbed.

City were pleased with the centre-ability back’s to get the ball out of defense, which caused issues for the visitors in the second half. Defensively, he’s adequate.

Slipped to allow Silva to generate one chance, and was jittery at times in the first half before settling down.

One solid tackle during a rare clash elicited cheers, but set-piece delivery was weak. The second half was slightly better for many Liverpool players.

Grealish harassed him on a regular basis, and he battled to preserve the defense at times until finding a stronger foothold in the second half. Late in the game, I came close to stealing it with a blocked effort. Booked.

City had gained the upper hand after the early phases, making it impossible to inject any tempo. It wasn’t his best performance.

With a few forceful challenges, he roused the fans, but he was unable to have an impact until the second half, when he became more visible.

Before the break, he was too isolated, but after the break, he came into his own, providing a brilliant assist for the opener and then scoring an excellent goal for Liverpool’s second.

In the first half, he barely had a kick but drew a booking from Dias. After the break, City became more involved and fired a shot at Ederson, as well as having greater mobility. Subbed.

While there were some promising moments, the Senegalese were frustrated by their habit of throwing the ball away. However, he did a fantastic job of achieving his goal.

He was unable to make the impact he desired.

The defense has been strengthened a little.