Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool star, might join an exclusive Premier League club this weekend.

Given that it will be the first time Anfield has hosted a full capacity crowd since March 2020, Liverpool’s first home match of the season against Burnley this weekend is already shaping up to be a highly emotional occasion for many in attendance.

And for one Liverpool fan favorite, this momentous day may be marked by a historic moment.

Mohamed Salah now has 98 Premier League goals after his superb score against Norwich City last weekend.

This means he’ll go into Sunday’s match against Burnley knowing he only needs two more goals to join the Premier League’s exclusive “100 club.”

Only 29 players have achieved this accomplishment since the Premier League’s inception some 30 years ago, with only seven of them having played for Liverpool at some point.

Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Robbie Keane, Nicolas Anelka, Steven Gerrard, Peter Crouch, and Emile Heskey are the players in question.

Salah will become the ninth Liverpool player to make the highly desired list, but how does he compare to the exclusive group of goal scorers he’ll soon join?

Only Theirry Henry, Harry Kane, and Sergio Aguero can better Salah’s goal ratio of 0.62 out of the 29 players on the list.

When you consider that the 100 club is nearly entirely made up of centre-forwards, while Salah has spent almost his entire Premier League career on the right wing, it’s a remarkable achievement.

Not only that, but he spent 13 of his 159 Premier League appearances at Chelsea, where he was rarely a starter and frequently deployed as a second-half substitute.

If we only consider his goals and appearances for Liverpool, his ratio rises to 0.66, which is roughly comparable to that of Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, if the Egyptian forward scores his 100th Premier League goal tomorrow, he will have scored a century of goals in the same number of games as Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (160), making him the joint-fourth fastest man to do so.

Despite. “The summary has come to an end.”