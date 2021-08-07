Model Who Was Photographed Topless On A Yacht With Princess Eugenie’s Husband Apologizes For Photo That Was “Misinterpreted”

The model who went topless on a yacht with Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, has expressed regret and apologized to the royal.

Brooksbank made headlines earlier this month after images surfaced of him on a yacht in Capri, Italy, with three women but no sign of his wife, only months after their first kid was born.

“I generally never go topless, but my bikini became wet and I decided to take it off,” says Italian model Erica Pelosini, who was shot topless during their outing.

She admitted, “I know that doesn’t look well for Jack and his family.”

“When I saw the images of him surrounded by three ladies because his wife was not present, I felt terrible for them.”

“It prompted people to make incorrect ideas and leap to conclusions, and it’s quite sad that people are thinking this,” Pelosini concluded. I apologize if I caused Princess Eugenie and Jack any embarrassment. It wasn’t proper for me to be without a top.”

Pelosini acknowledged that the photos could be misconstrued, but emphasized that the outing was completely platonic and that they were there “as friends and work colleagues having a lovely afternoon in the Italian sun.”

Brooksbank, she continued, is a “really dear friend” whom she has known for “a lot of years.”

“It bothers me that people might be thinking the wrong things,” she went on to say. “I would not have gone topless and would have dressed better if I had known we were being photographed.”

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie’s mother, defended her son-in-law in an interview, claiming that Brooksbank was in Italy as part of his position as an ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila brand co-founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber.

Brooksbank allegedly attended the Casamigos-sponsored UNICEF Summer Gala, which featured a star-studded lineup. Aboard July 30, he was joined on the yacht by Casamigos global director of events and partnerships Rachel Zalis and gala guest Maria Buccellati, in addition to Pelosisni.

Ferguson stated on BBC One’s “The One Show” Monday, “He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on performing his job, and so I think it’s absolutely vital that we explain that for Jack’s sake.”

“Jack, who was on the front page, is such a man of integrity,” the Duchess of York added. He’s simply one of my favorites. Brief News from Washington Newsday.