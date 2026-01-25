Mobile Gamers Warned About Common Battery-Draining Mistakes

As mobile phones become an essential part of daily life, keeping them charged for long days out or travel can be a challenge. But, according to tech expert Dmitry Kandratsyeu, a common habit among mobile gamers is leading to quicker battery depletion than many realize.

Kandratsyeu, Head of Product at Solitaires.com, highlighted that many people unknowingly harm their battery life by engaging with resource-heavy mobile games. “People are quick to reach for flashy games when they’ve got time to kill, but they are often some of the worst offenders in terms of battery consumption,” he explained.

He pointed out that apps like Instagram can drain over 12% of your battery in less than an hour, while gaming apps are known to use even more power. These apps demand constant internet connections, pack in multiple ads, and feature high-energy animations, all of which contribute to quicker battery drain.

Travel Troubles

This habit can lead to serious issues when traveling, particularly when you’re relying on your phone for important services. “There’s nothing worse than landing in a foreign country with a dead phone and being unable to order an Uber or access a boarding pass,” Kandratsyeu said. “When you need Google Maps or to message loved ones, a drained battery becomes a safety concern.”

Despite modern phones being designed for longer battery life and the widespread availability of power banks, Kandratsyeu pointed out that the increasing demands of mobile games have exacerbated the issue. “Real-time play, heavy graphics, and constant updates are common features of modern games, and they consume power much faster than expected.”

Preserving Battery Life

For those looking to conserve their battery throughout the day, Kandratsyeu suggested returning to more basic entertainment options. “Traditional card games like Klondike, Spite and Malice, and Speed don’t rely on heavy graphics or require an internet connection, which makes them much easier on your phone’s battery,” he noted.

Even simpler adjustments to your gaming habits can make a significant difference, he added. Offline games without background downloads or hidden processes are ideal for passing time without draining your phone’s power.

Ultimately, the expert urged users to carefully consider the apps and games they use, especially when their battery is running low. A small change in habits could be the difference between maintaining a decent battery level or scrambling to find a charger in the middle of the day.

In previous commentary, Kandratsyeu also raised concerns about the overstimulation caused by certain games. “Fast-reaction games like Candy Crush or Stack can leave players feeling restless, which is not ideal for relaxing or adjusting to new time zones during travel,” he said, warning that extended gaming sessions during flights could worsen jet lag symptoms.