Mo Salah will add salt to Sean Dyche’s wounds in Liverpool’s match against Burnley.

Signs of normalcy returning to Liverpool will be a welcome sight for Reds fans everywhere as they prepare to exact vengeance against a Burnley side who completed the previous season with an impressive home record.

The Reds are 2/11 favourites with Grosvenor Sport today, while Burnley are 15/1 and a draw is 6/1, which is surprising given the Clarets’ last visit to Anfield.

Only Brighton & Hove Albion were the other team to win away in the first weekend of the season, coincidentally against Burnley. Liverpool were powerful and looked comfortable in their debut match at Carrow Road against Norwich City.

The visitors got off to a flying start in their season opener against Brighton, scoring after just two minutes, only for the Albion to come back in the second half and prolong their terrible home record from last season.

Mo Salah is 5/2 to score the first goal. Liverpool to win, with both teams scoring – 43/20

18+ | Use common sense when gambling | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change

Last season, Liverpool lost 1-0 at home against Burnley, ending a 68-match unbeaten league run at Anfield, although the Clarets haven’t won consecutive league games against Liverpool since the nineteenth century (1894/95 to 1896/97). From 2014/15 to 2016/17, Crystal Palace was the last team to win three straight away games at Anfield.

Burnley has lost 10 of their 14 Premier League games against Liverpool, won twice and drawing twice.

In the Premier League, Mo Salah has only scored once against the Clarets, while Sadio Mane (four goals) and Roberto Firmino (five goals) have a considerably better record.

Last season, Ashley Barnes was the player who put an end to Liverpool’s unbeaten home record in the Premier League, as well as the start of a dreadful 2021 record.

This will be the 105th encounter between the two teams, which first met in September of 1894.

Liverpool has the most wins (48) and draws (26), with the remainder going to their opponents.

Two of their last five meetings have resulted with both teams scoring.