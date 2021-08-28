Mo Salah is expected to score against his previous team in Liverpool’s match against Chelsea.

Liverpool take on a Chelsea side looking to make a name for themselves as championship contenders this season, and with the match taking place at Anfield, our tipster believes this game will be crucial in the title battle – even if it is August!

With Grosvenor Sport, Liverpool are the small favourites at 6/4, with Champions League champions Chelsea at 39/20 and a draw at 47/20.

Despite the absence of Andy Robertson on the left, Jurgen Klopp’s side have kept consecutive clean sheets against Norwich City and Burnley.

The visitors made an equally strong start to the season, including a 2-0 win at Arsenal, with Romelu Lukaku making an impression in his second spell with the London club.

The advent of Thomas Tuchel has given the Blues a new lease on life, and as European Champions, the German will want to see his team build on their domestic successes, including the league title.

Klopp, on the other hand, will want to see his players stay match fit throughout the season in order to reclaim the league crown.

Mo Salah is capable of scoring at any time. – 8/5 – 4/5 – 8/5 – 8/5 – 8/5 – 8/5 – 8/5

In their last 13 Premier League encounters with Chelsea, Liverpool has only lost twice (winning six and drawing five times).

Chelsea, on the other hand, won their seventh Premier League game at Anfield last season, with only Manchester United (12) having won more.

Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas has six fouls against him, while midfielder Naby Keita has five.

Despite having 19 fouls against them, no Chelsea player has received a booking.

This will be the 188th time the two sides have met in any tournament.

Liverpool has the advantage with 80 victories (70 in the league), while Chelsea has 65 triumphs and 42 draws.

Three of their last five league encounters have resulted in a 1-0 victory.