Mo Salah is expected to maintain his goal-scoring run in Liverpool’s match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool’s great record continues following a brilliant performance against AC Milan in the Champions League, but they now face a Crystal Palace side aiming to build on their remarkable win last weekend.

Tom Phillips of The Inside Track missed out on trusting Mo Salah to score first, but the Egyptian did score Liverpool’s second goal against AC Milan in the Champions League, so it’s clear why he’s backing the in-form winger today.

Meanwhile, Odsonne Edouard of Crystal Palace will be seeking to keep up his good form after scoring a brace on his debut against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds were embroiled in yet another thriller, this time against AC Milan of Serie A, who were making their Champions League comeback after a seven-year absence.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came back from a 2-1 deficit to win the match 3-2 due to Jordan Henderson’s 69th-minute winner.

Fans would have rejoiced at yet another comeback triumph over the Rossoneri, as memories of Istanbul 2005 would have flooded their minds.

They now return to Premier League play against a Crystal Palace side that appears to be gelling under the guidance of Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira.

Last Saturday, the Eagles won their first game under Vieira against Spurs, who were reduced to ten men when Japhet Tanganga received a second yellow card.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, dubbed “the best right-back in the world” by his manager, will try to keep winger Wilfried Zaha quiet throughout the game.

Stats for the team

Between 2014 and 2017, Palace won three consecutive Premier League away games against Liverpool, but have since lost all four of their travels to Anfield in the competition.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League for the longest time in the top four categories of English football, having gone 14 games without losing. “The summary has come to an end.”