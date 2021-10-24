Mo Salah is expected to cast a shadow over Cristiano Ronaldo in Man United’s match against Liverpool.

When Liverpool visits Old Trafford today, they will be seeking to inflict a further blow in Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s time as Man United manager.

With Grosvenor Sport, Liverpool are small favourites at 13/10, United are 41/20, and a draw is 5/2.

The Inside Track is a website dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date As Jurgen Klopp’s team seeks to retain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, Tom Phillips is tipping Egyptian King Mo Salah to silence the Old Trafford fans and stand out in Manchester.

Despite the board’s support, the pressure is mounting on Solskjaer to produce as United manager after a string of missed opportunities to win a trophy or two.

The Norwegian’s side sits eight points behind Chelsea at the top of the standings, and four points behind the visitors.

Liverpool are in terrific form right now, with five victories and three draws in the Premier League and 22 goals – the second most in the league.

However, given that Liverpool has drawn 50% of its matches in all competitions under Klopp, we could be in for another disappointing afternoon.

Tips

Salah to score a hat-trick – 7/1

Both teams to score and Liverpool to win – 13/5

Stats for the team

The Reds score 2.88 goals per game on average, while United score 1.83.

Liverpool has six encounters in which both teams have scored in all competitions, while United has completed all but three of its matches, losing two of them.

Player to keep an eye on

With 14 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions and four assists in the Premier League, the Egyptian winger has undoubtedly raised the stakes this season.

He is a man on a mission, and if he can rediscover that form today, he will undoubtedly claim to be the Premier League’s most in-form player in the future.

H2H

This will be the 208th meeting between the two teams, with United holding the stronger overall record with 81 victories, 58 ties, and 61 defeats.

