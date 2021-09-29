Mo, a police canine from Merseyside, searches for hidden items.

After a particularly productive shift combatting crime, Mersey Dogs branch of Merseyside Police was full of praise for four-legged comrade Mo.

“A busy day for PD Mo.,” it tweeted yesterday (September 28). He first assisted Matrix Disruption with a house search, when he discovered a large amount of cocaine stashed in a pillow.

“He followed that up with a search for his ARV (Armed Response Vehicle) comrades in a particularly untidy automobile, where he discovered a bag of cocaine hidden among the chaos. “Way to go, Mo!”

The Merseyside force relies heavily on police dogs, and their work in the Matrix Disruption team, which is overseen by a chief inspector and comprises of syndicates made up of inspectors, sergeants, and constables, is particularly beneficial.

Each syndicate collaborates with other Matrix units to give a level-two response to gun crime, faction-based criminality, and cash-in-transit robberies to the police force.

Officers are highly trained to deal with a variety of disturbance situations, ranging from small protests to large-scale mob disruption, and they are the first response to any major large-scale disorder within the Merseyside force area.