Mj Rodriguez, star of the film “Pose,” discusses the possibility of a House of Abundance. Offshoot

Mj Rodriguez, star of the film "Pose," discusses the possibility of a House of Abundance.

Since its premiere in 2018, Pose has become one of the most popular TV programs. The sitcom explores the narrative of the New York ballroom scene via colorful individuals and their families, and was created by Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, and Brad Falchuk. Pose will be cancelled in 2021 after a tremendously successful run, much to the dismay of its fans. Is there a Pose spinoff in the works? Actor MJ Rodriguez has expressed his opinion on the subject.

Mj Rodriguez discusses the possibility of a ‘Pose’ spinoff.

According to Digital Spy, spinoff talks arose following Pose Season 3 Episode 3, which featured a flashback to the early days of Elektra’s House of Abundance, when Candy, Lulu, and Blanca were the only characters.

Fans expressed their interest in a prequel series that delves further into those years on social media. Though there doesn’t appear to be an official plan to make a spinoff, Rodriguez, who plays Blanca, told Digital Spy she would absolutely do it.

She explained, “I mean, if Ryan [Murphy] was ready, down, and eager, honey, I would jump right on it.” “I enjoyed being Blanca when I was younger… I’d like to catch more amusing moments with Blanca when she was younger, since I think the younger kids need to witness that.”

For the time being, though, the focus is on Pose Season 3, which will air on Sunday, June 6. Rodriguez teased the outlet, saying, “The story will surely end on a happy note.”

“I believe people will be pleased with that,” she added. “I believe her work with her children has been recognized throughout all of the seasons. She can see how hard she fought to raise resilient children… And I really believe that’s where the season will end, with hope.”

