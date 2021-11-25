Mitchell Tenpenny Proposes To Meghan Patrick, His Long-Term Partner, In A Bar [Photos].

After four years of dating, singer Mitchell Tenpenny got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, singer Meghan Patrick. Tenpenny and Patrick got engaged at the same bar where they initially met on Wednesday.

“Somebody’s got me,” the 32-year-old singer captioned a sequence of photographs he posted on Instagram.

Tenpenny could be seen down on one knee in the first snap, putting a ring on Patrick’s finger in a lovely setting. A large “MARRY ME” sign was kept on the ground in the background, surrounded by flowers and candles decorated in the shape of a heart.

The duo can be seen smiling and holding hands in the next two photographs.

Many celebrities praised the newlyweds in the comments section. “This is wonderful!!!” said drummer Nate Smith. Congratulations, bro! “Biggest flex in the city right now — hell yea – good for y’all Bubba,” rapper Jelly Roll wrote on Instagram. Patrick shared the same photographs on Instagram, reminiscing about the first time she met him.

“I stepped into the backroom of @losersoriginal bar 4 years ago, fresh from a tree stand in full camo… “That was the first time @m10penny and I saw each other,” she captioned the photo.

“And then tonight, in that same pub, I walked in (also dressed in camo Camouflage) and he asked me a question,” she continued. “I’ve known the answer for a long time, and there’s no place I’d rather say yes than here.” The singer told People about the significance of the bar, saying that he “met Meghan here so it was the perfect place — and hey, I got engaged ‘at the end of a bar!'” referring to his album track of the same name. Tenpenny went on to say that he wanted both of their families to be engaged in this, so he asked Patrick’s father’s approval before proposing.

"What my father actually said he agreed to was two goats, one cow, and ten chickens!" Tenpenny said, while Patrick added, "What my father actually said he agreed to was two goats, one cow, and ten chickens!"

Patrick, 34, stated that she was aware that her relatives would be visiting them over the weekend, but she was unaware of the surprise.

Patrick, 34, stated that she was aware that her relatives would be visiting them over the weekend, but she was unaware of the surprise.

"With my family coming into town this weekend, I figured maybe," she added, "since we had spoken about it for a long." "However, I was not expecting this!" This is the most ideal situation.