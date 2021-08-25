Missy Elliott Opens Up About Her Artist Struggles: “I Don’t Think People Understood The Music”

While songs like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It” are now considered classics, rap legend Missy Elliott didn’t always have it easy.

The 50-year-old rapper talked about her challenges and the risks she had to take to make it in the music industry during her interview with Doja Cat, which was featured in the most recent issue of Interview Magazine.

“You have to take a gamble now and again. I’ve never felt like I belonged anywhere. Elliott stated, “I don’t believe there was a lane for the music we did.” “I was rapping over the tunes, and that’s the only reason they found a lane. However, I believe that at first, people did not understand the music.”

The subject was brought up after Doja Cat, who adorned the cover of the newspaper, told Elliott about her own struggles as she tried to break into the music industry.

“I think everyone feels that way about their own creativity in different ways,” she explained. “But I see all these very brilliant rappers around me, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing pop, but now more than ever, I should focus on my pen.’”

Doja kitty added, “It’s harder for me to rap.”

“I suffer writer’s block from time to time because I don’t want to write something dumb. I’ll write something and think to myself, “Why would I say that?” Then I’ll start over, finally giving up. But when I get it perfect, it makes me incredibly happy.”

Elliot responded by praising Doja Cat.

Elliott told Doja Cat, “Well, you’re wonderful at both, so make sure you give them both love, because that’s a gift.” “Listen, not everyone is a bar emcee. I enjoy it when I’m listening to folks and they’ve got mad bars. However, I am not that girl. This is what I’m going to say, and I’m sure you’re thinking the same thing. We could accomplish it if we sat down. You may sit and write those bars like a writer.”

“But my a-s would hurt if I was seated that long,” Doja Cat joked. I’d be sitting for quite some time. I’d be injuring myself.”

During the lighthearted chat, the “Kiss Me More” singer also revealed her anxieties over some “very funky and odd” compositions she has up her sleeve, which she believes would not be well accepted by her pop-loving fans.

