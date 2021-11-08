‘Misogynist Chatter’ About Aging Women Is Shut Down by Sarah Jessica Parker.

“And Just Like It” is undeniably about older women, and Sarah Jessica Parker has no reservations about that. Unfortunately, some fans are having a difficult time understanding this, and Parker is sick of the misogynist comments.

Parker discussed the “misogynist buzz” around her look and what fans can expect from the revival series in a new cover story for Vogue.

“There’s so much misogynist discourse in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” Parker told Vogue, referring to photos of her having lunch with close friend Andy Cohen that went viral over the summer, with the media focusing on her grey hair rather than his.

“Everyone has a point of view. ‘She has too many wrinkles and not enough wrinkles,’ she says. It almost feels as if others don’t want us to be absolutely content with where we are, as if they like seeing us in misery, whether we choose to age naturally and not look great, or whether we do anything to make ourselves feel better.” “I’m quite aware of my appearance. I don’t have a choice, “Parker went on. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do about it. Is it possible to halt the aging process? Disappear?” This isn’t the first time the 56-year-old actress has voiced her dissatisfaction with the incessant criticism of aging. During an interview with Elle Magazine in 2019, she explained why she had no interest in going under the knife to slow down her aging.

“I’m not sure what I can do about the aging process.” Yes, I am getting older. She claimed at the time, “Oh my God, I’m aging all the time.” “It’s like watching flowers withering in front of your eyes in time-lapse movies. But what more can I do? “Do you have the appearance of a lunatic?” Carrie Bradshaw, played by Parker, and her best friends Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon, and Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, navigate life, love, and sex in their 50s in “And Just Like That.” Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the series and films, declined to reprise her role.