Miranda Rae Mayo Teases Stella’s Death on ‘Chicago Fire’: ‘I’m Not Ready to Say Goodbye,’ says the narrator.

Chicago Fire just finished its ninth season with an exciting climax, as promised. It also leaves a lot of unsolved questions. Fans are concerned about the unresolved ends, especially since the show’s creators have shown that they aren’t hesitant to murder off beloved characters.

What will happen to Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, is one of the questions that viewers have. Stella has gotten a raise and is engaged, so everything should be going well for her, right? Mayo has even confessed that she is concerned about Stella’s future.

On Chicago Fire, what happened to Stella Kidd?

Mayo has played Stella since the fourth season, when she originally arrived at Firehouse 51. She appeared as a recently divorced woman who was content with her life. She’s become a fan favorite over the years as she’s dealt with the ups and downs of life on Chicago Fire. Stella recently passed the exam to become a lieutenant, allowing her to advance in her job, according to Distractify.

Furthermore, she and her long-term on-again, off-again boyfriend Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) have finally gotten engaged. Her work and love life seem to be coming into place, and the future appears to be bringing everything she had dreamed for. Is that the case?

Stella’s role on ‘Chicago Fire’ is in jeopardy.

Stella Kidd shone brightly tonight. pic.twitter.com/Gns7LomoL5 #ChicagoFire

May 6, 2021 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago)

Stella’s wonderful news comes with obstacles, according to Entertainment Weekly. She’s now eligible for advancement, but there are no openings at Firehouse 51. She’ll have to transfer to a different station in order to advance. Is this a sign that Mayo is on his way out… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.