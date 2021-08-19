Miranda Kerr praises Katy Perry and calls ex-husband Orlando Bloom a “annoying brother.”

Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr’s ex-husband, is now referred to as “an obnoxious brother” by Miranda Kerr. She also had nothing but praise for the actor’s fiancée, Katy Perry.

Kerr discussed her relationship with the pair during her appearance on the Apple podcast “Moments with Candace Parker” on Wednesday.

“We spend our vacations together. “We celebrate all of life’s significant anniversaries together,” she remarked.

The model, who is 38 years old, went on to declare that he adores Perry. “I adore her,” she declared. “I mean, I think it’s safe to say I adore her more than Flynn’s father.”

Kerr was married to Bloom from 2010 to 2013, and they had a 10-year-old son named Flynn.

Bloom, she claims, has become an obnoxious brother to her. “Right now, he’s like a brother to me. And, for the most part, an obnoxious brother,” she continued.

Kerr is currently married to Evan Spiegel, the co-founder of Snapchat. Hart, 3, and Myles, 1, are their two children.

Perry was also lauded by the mother of three for being sympathetic and helping her feel at ease. She expressed her gratitude by saying, “I’m so grateful that she’s there because it relieves me of the pressure.”

“I remember when Orlando first started dating Katy, he invited me over one night and she was there, and we just hit it off right away,” Kerr recounted. “I observed her interactions with Flynn. She was having a lot of fun with Flynn. She wasn’t attempting to be his mother. All she was doing was being friendly and having a good time, and that’s all you can ask for.”

“We hung out by the pool at his Malibu house, and then there was like a tiny party up the road, and we all went together, and it was like, ‘Oh, this is great!’” Kerr continued.

She posted a video featuring Perry on Instagram last month. The video was shot for the debut of Kerr’s KORA Organics.

Kerr’s most recent appearance was in the short film “Jungle Red,” which was released on February 25 of this year.

Perry, on the other hand, will star alongside Michael Keaton, Jane Seymour, Katharine McPhee, and Don Johnson in the documentary “The Kick Ash Bash Concert Film.”

Bloom will next be seen in the film “Needle in a Timestack,” which will be released on October 15th. Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, Cynthia Erivo, and Jadyn Wong also star in the film.