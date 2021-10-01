Miranda Kerr and Kourtney Kardashian wear matching white robes at a spa event.

Miranda Kerr and Kourtney Kardashian wore matching white robes to an Ambari Poosh event by the pool. Kerr shared photographs from the event on Instagram on Thursday, which was also attended by Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian and her friend Adrienne Bailon.

The photographs showed the Australian beauty soaking up the sun and posing for selfies with Kourtney at a table surrounded by beautiful foliage one afternoon. She captioned the image, “Thank you @kourtneykardash for the most wonderful wellness & spa afternoon,” before adding a series of emoticons.

“Such a wonderful day!” Kourtney wrote in a comment on the post.

The event, which was sponsored by Kourtney’s own lifestyle brand, included an outdoor spa and Ambari cosmetic items, including the new Complex4 Hydrator Cream. Guests were treated to personalized Ambari facials, hot-stone foot massages, and group sound baths during the event.

Other prominent attendees included Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya and pal Nicole Williams English, in addition to Kim, Miranda, and Bailon.

Meanwhile, Kerr appeared on the “Ladies First with Laura Brown” show on Tuesday and revealed that her ex-husband Orlando Bloom gets along well with her current husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel. She also discussed her bond with Bloom’s fiancée, Katy Perry, whom she just persuaded to test out some of her new KORA Organics items, during her guesting.

She claimed she and Perry hit it off right away, as if they’d known each other for years before meeting. “We’ve been really close, really good friends, since the day Orlando and I split up. She explained, “I’ve always wanted the best for him, and he’s always wanted the best for me.”

“We’ve been able to locate new partners who work well with us, which is wonderful. It’s really a blessing that Evan and Orlando get along just as well as Katy and I do, and it doesn’t have to be any other way. It can be peaceful, and you can be quite generous,” she remarked.