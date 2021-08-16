Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel spend quality time with their sons on a $250 million yacht.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel took their children on a multimillion-dollar boat to the Mediterranean.

This weekend, the billionaire and his wife were pictured aboard a 311-foot mega-yacht with their two sons, Hart, 3, and Myles, 2, having some family time.

Page Six received exclusive photos from the couple’s Friday outing with their children, which showed the Australian beauty wearing an orange two-piece bikini and her businessman husband wearing floral-patterned shorts.

In one photo, Snap’s co-founder and CEO, 31, was seen on the vessel’s outdoor set of steps cradling one of their sons while his model wife, 35, embraced him from behind.

According to eyewitnesses, the family took one of the yacht’s tenders to Porquerolles Island in the French Côte d’Azur. Kerr, Spiegel, and the kids then went for a walk on the gorgeous beach, shooting photos along the way.

Flynn Christopher, Kerr’s 10-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, was also present on their family vacation, smiling for a photo on the beach taken by his stepfather.

During the family’s lavish vacation, Kerr’s friend and fellow model Joan Smalls and her boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub were also present.

Kerr had voiced her excitement for the retreat on social media a day prior to the group’s sighting. She shared a photo of herself reclining on a white outside sofa with the message, “Looking forward to the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Therese Kerr, the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s mother, has lately made news for her anti-vaccine attitude in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Therese, a self-described “health visionary,” has urged everyone to explore alternate treatment options for the coronavirus rather than relying on “hurriedly authorized and poorly tested new vaccines.”

Despite the fact that she appears to be promoting anti-vaccination content on social media, Therese said last year that she is not anti-vaccination in any way, but rather “pro-vaccination safety,” according to the publication.

The creator of cosmetics firm The Divine Company did not reply to a question on the Australian government’s recent drive to increase vaccinations in the country owing to the delta surge.